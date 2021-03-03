Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.55 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.