Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. 194,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,103. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

