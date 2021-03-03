Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Increased by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 2.4% of Snow Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,081,000 after buying an additional 132,102 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,652,000 after buying an additional 132,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 97,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

