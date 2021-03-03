Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 27.7%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares rose 27.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50. Approximately 22,411,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 41,681,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 4.33.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,036,520 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.