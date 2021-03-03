MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

MNKD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

MNKD opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $934.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

