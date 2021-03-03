Magna International (TSE:MG) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.60

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$110.60 and last traded at C$109.97, with a volume of 263855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$107.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Magna International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$32.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Joseph Tobin Sr. sold 110,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.48, for a total value of C$9,196,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$739,103.59. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 146,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total transaction of C$12,022,046.84. Insiders have sold 583,636 shares of company stock worth $56,080,906 in the last three months.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.