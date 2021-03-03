Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $98.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $86.37 on Monday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

