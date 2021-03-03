Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Up 5.2%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.06. 308,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 335,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $627.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

