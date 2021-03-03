Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Up 5.2%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.06. 308,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 335,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.
The company has a market capitalization of $627.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.
About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.
