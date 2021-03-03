Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

