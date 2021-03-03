Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.
Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. 2,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,312. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.