LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $109.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.52.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $273,172 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

