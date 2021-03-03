Lundin Mining (LUNMF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF):

3/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $12.50 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/21/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2021 – Lundin Mining is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $9.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $10.50 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

LUNMF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. 75,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,848. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.