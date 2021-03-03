Lumen Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

