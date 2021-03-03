Lumen Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.
Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.