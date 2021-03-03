Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $691.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

