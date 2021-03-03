LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,622 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

NYSE:PEG opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

