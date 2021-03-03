LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO opened at $591.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $608.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

