LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $28,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $57,503,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,709,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,742.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 329,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 311,943 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250,448.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,702 shares of company stock worth $7,720,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

