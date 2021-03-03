Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Shares of LOW opened at $163.05 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

