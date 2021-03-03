Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $49.56 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $55.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

