Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03 on June 4th

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Lloyds Banking Group has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

A number of analysts have commented on LYG shares. Investec downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

