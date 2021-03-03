Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post $79.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $82.00 million. Livent reported sales of $68.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $348.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $364.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $414.43 million, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth $8,376,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. 3,847,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -217.11, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

