Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.34) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYV. Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

LYV opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,979,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

