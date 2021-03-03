Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 11.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $30.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.76. 5,723,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,996,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,287,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $9,789,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 740,841 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 432,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

