Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:LAC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,840. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

