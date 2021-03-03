Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Lowered to $30.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $30.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of LAC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 187,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,840. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

