Lisa Blackwood-Kapral Sells 5,047 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Blackwood-Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $330,946.66.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. 3,536,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lyft by 104.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Lyft by 25.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lyft by 117.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

