Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.22 and a 200 day moving average of $248.84. The firm has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

