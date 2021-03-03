Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.97% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of LSPD opened at $71.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of -88.20. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

