Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.55.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.20. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

