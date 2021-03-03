LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 million, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,842,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

