Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.79

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 58490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $583.63 million, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

