Liberty Latin America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 619 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 883% compared to the typical volume of 63 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LILA shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 6,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 335.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.