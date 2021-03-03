Liberty Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,264 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,004% compared to the average daily volume of 205 call options.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. 111,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,841,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,190,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,458,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

