Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the January 28th total of 1,552,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.5 days.
OTCMKTS LNNGF opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.19.
About Li Ning
