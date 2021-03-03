Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the January 28th total of 1,552,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.5 days.

OTCMKTS LNNGF opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

