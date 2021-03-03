Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

LXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

LXRX opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after buying an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 191,384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,505,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

