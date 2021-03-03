Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.
LXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
LXRX opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
