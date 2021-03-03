Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11,905.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 66,787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.22. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $99.44.

