Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.32. The stock had a trading volume of 911,822 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

