Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,774 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,848,000 after purchasing an additional 743,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after acquiring an additional 478,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after buying an additional 332,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,751,000 after buying an additional 284,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after buying an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.01. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

