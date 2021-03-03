Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.80, but opened at C$0.71. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 873 shares traded.

LXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$154.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.70.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

