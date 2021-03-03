Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FINMY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Leonardo in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leonardo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 1,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,956. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

