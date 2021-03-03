LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. LENSAR has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

