LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $350.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s previous close.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $271.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.51 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,659,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

