Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.88 and last traded at $132.43. 2,358,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,174,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 111,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $8,812,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,096,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,473,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,536,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,717,337 shares of company stock worth $228,160,319.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $10,302,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

