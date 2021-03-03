LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LMAT. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.29.

LMAT stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

