Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Short Interest Up 643.8% in February

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 643.8% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LACQ. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Leisure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leisure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Leisure Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LACQ opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Leisure Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

