Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Up 383.9% in February

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 383.9% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. 92,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,446. Legrand has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

