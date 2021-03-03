Lear (NYSE:LEA) Hits New 52-Week High at $174.06

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.06 and last traded at $173.07, with a volume of 9459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Get Lear alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.