Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 184.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.16% of Lamb Weston worth $133,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

