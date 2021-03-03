Lake Street Capital Raises Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Price Target to $19.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.

BGFV opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $546,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,755.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,845 shares of company stock worth $1,268,668. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

