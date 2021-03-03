Laidlaw Lowers Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target to $13.00

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its price objective cut by Laidlaw from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laidlaw’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 141.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 109.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

